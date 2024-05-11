May 11, 2024, 9:26 AM
Iran makes German-monopolized catalyst

Tehran, IRNA – Fanavaran Petrochemical, a chemical Iranian company, has successfully acquired a new technology for producing a type of catalyst whose production had been monopolized by Germany.

The managing director of Fanavaran Petrochemical, Hossein Rafiq-doost, made the announcement on Friday.

Fanavaran Petrochemical could develop such a technology to directly make methanol from CO2 with the cooperation of SARV Oil and Gas Company, an Iranian industries development company that produces catalysts, Rafiq-doost noted.

Producing the catalyst is a totally Iranian project, and SARV Co produces 100% of the country’s catalyst needs, the official explained.

Established two decades ago, SARV is a knowledge-based Iranian company that works with the participation of more than 700 technical personnel and scientists to produce various types of catalysts.

