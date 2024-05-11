Anti-Zionism Jews demonstrate in front of UN office

Members of the International Jewish Organization “Neturei Karta,” a group of anti-Zionist Jews in New York, assembled at the same time as the resolution regarding Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations was under review in the General Assembly of this international organization, as reported by IRNA.

The crowd, carrying Palestinian flags and images depicting the bombardment in Gaza, chanted slogans in support of Palestine and against the Israeli cabinet during their gathering. This event took place an hour before the Arab Group countries’ draft resolution was reviewed in the United Nations General Assembly, despite the rainy weather in New York.

In a significant development, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to grant new rights to Palestine. The resolution also calls on the Security Council to favorably reconsider Palestine’s request to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

The 193-member world body approved the Arab and Palestinian-sponsored resolution by a vote of 143-9, with 25 abstentions.

