UN membership for Palestine first step in dealing with injustice: Iran

Iravani told the UN General Assembly that the recently approved resolution correctly emphasizes that Palestine is eligible for the membership in accordance with Article 4 of the UN Charter.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that the Islamic Republic approves and supports the decision of the General Assembly, which he caked a small yet vital step in implementing the obligations of the international community toward the Palestinian people and restoring some of their inherent rights.

A draft resolution proposed by a group of Arab countries on Palestine's full membership in the United Nations approved by 143 yes votes on Friday local time in the General Assembly, which gives Palestine special rights and privileges and asks the Security Council to reconsider the request of Palestine to become the 194th member of the United Nations.

The full text of the speech of Iran’s permanent envoy to the United Nations is as follows:

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its support to Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

The admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN is a first step and a pivotal moment in addressing the historical injustices endured by the Palestinian people.

The resolution [just adopted], rightly underscores that the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledges and supports the General Assembly's decision today. The decision represents a modest yet crucial step in fulfilling the international community's obligations toward the people of Palestine and restoring some of Palestine's inherent rights.

Palestine has demonstrated its commitment to peace and its ability to fulfill the obligations under the UN Charter. Consequently, it deserves full membership in the United Nations.

Conversely, the Israeli regime's actions disqualify and render this regime ineligible as a peace-loving entity capable of upholding the UN Charter's obligations. The Israeli regime consistently violates international law, the UN Charter, and UN resolutions. It refused to comply with the legally binding orders of the International Court of Justice and persists in egregious violations including massacres, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide.

The appalling reports of mass graves discovered in Gaza paint a harrowing picture of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by this regime. Approximately 400 bodies, including women and children, were found buried, serving as stark examples of the regime's brutality and disregard for human life. These actions run counter to the fundamental values of the United Nations and all basic norms and principles of international law and threaten international peace and security.

We regret that the United States has obstructed the draft press statement of the Security Council proposed by Algeria which calls for an impartial, transparent, and international investigation to determine the facts behind the horrific crime of mass graves in Gaza. This irresponsible behavior by a permanent member of the Security Council is unacceptable, reckless, and contradicts the international community's will.

Mr. President,

Despite the overwhelming support by the international community, the US, as a staunch supporter of the occupying regime, once more, has chosen to blind its eyes to this reality and made cynical efforts to hinder the realization of the noble aspiration of the Palestinian people for full membership.

However, today's vote shows how the United States is isolated in its unconditional support of the Israeli regime.

We trust that today's vote sends a clear message to the Security Council. Upon the adoption of this resolution, we hope that the Security Council will be able to reconsider its previous stance regarding the Palestinian request for full membership.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly believes that support for the cause of Palestine and the Palestinian people must continue until they can realize their fundamental rights, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In conclusion, my delegation voted [will vote] in favour of the resolution (resolution ES-10/*), and considers it a demonstration of the international community’s strong support for the cause of Palestine, particularly the Palestinian people’s realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

While we welcome the adoption of the resolution, our hearts go out to the people of Gaza and Rafah, who endure the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel. Iran remains steadfast in advocating for the establishment of a sustainable ceasefire, recognizing it as an urgent, indispensable requirement for Gaza's well-being at this critical juncture.

Finally, we would like to put on record that our support for the resolution is without prejudice to our long-standing and constant principled position on issues related to the question of Palestine and the non-recognition of the Israeli regime.

I thank you Mr. President.

