Iran, UAE hold 10th joint consular commission meeting after 10 yrs

The Iranian and Emirati delegations discussed and exchanged views on consular , judicial, police and law enforcement cooperation, sea transportation, and transit issues, according to a report on Friday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister on Consular, Parliamentary and Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and UAE's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled Abdullah.

Some representatives from the judiciary, the police, the Iranian Red Crescent Society, and other relevant bodies accompanied Bikdeli to the United Arab Emirates.

Iran and the UAE held the 9th meeting of joint consular commission in Abu Dhabi on Dec 24, 2014.

