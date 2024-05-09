May 9, 2024, 4:35 PM
Iran-Yemen relations will be strengthened: Yemeni official

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s deputy culture minister has lauded his country’s good relations with Iran, saying the bilateral ties will be strengthened in the future.

“We have good social relations with Iran, and these relations will be strengthened in the future,” Muhammad Haidareh told IRNA on the sidelines of the 35th Tehran International Book Fair on Thursday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is like a father to us and we are fighting along the Iranians to preserve Islam and Palestine and for the liberation of the Holy Quds.”

Haidareh argued that according to the teachings of the Quran, “We should hate America and Israel and fight them.”

He added the relations between Iran and Yemen have deepened due to the fact that the two countries face common enemies, namely the US and the Israeli regime.

