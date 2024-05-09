Speaking with Guterres, Iran FM urges increased pressure on Israeli regime

In a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its efforts to establish stability and security in the region, especially by ending the crimes of the Israeli regime in the war against Gaza.

He also appreciated the efforts of the UN secretary general aimed at ending the occupying regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Amirabdollahian warned that if the US, instead of putting pressure on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire, appeases this regime in committing new crimes in Rafah, the consequences will be severe for the supporters of the war.

Guterres, for his part, appreciateی Iran’s wise actions and positions to achieve peace and security in the region, saying the UN has emphasized its firm position from the beginning to achieve a ceasefire and end the war as soon as possible.

“We are in the process of putting pressure on Israel and actively consulting with the United States and other influential countries to establish a ceasefire and an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the region, and especially to open the Rafah crossing as soon as possible and other crossings that are the lifeline of the people of Gaza,” he said.

The UN chief added, “I am constantly in contact with Egypt, Qatar and Jordan in addition to the ongoing consultation between us, and I ask all sides to focus on stopping the war and bloodshed. Be sure that we will continue seriously until the war is stopped and the problems are resolved, and we thank Iran in this way.”

