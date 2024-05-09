Iran will have to change nuclear doctrine if existence threatened: Ex-FM

In an interview with Al Jazeera Television network, Kharrazi, a former foreign minister, emphasized that if the Zionist regime makes a mistake and damages Iran’s nuclear facilities, Tehran’s level of deterrence will be different.

“Two years ago, in an interview with Al Jazeera, I announced that Iran has the potential to produce a nuclear bomb; and today we still have that capacity, but we have no decision to produce a nuclear bomb,” he said.

Kharrazi added that Tehran has not sought to produce a nuclear bomb, “but if Iran’s existence is threatened, we will have to change our nuclear doctrine.”

Iranian military officials have also announced recently that if Israel seeks to attack the country’s nuclear facilities, it is possible to revise the Islamic Republic’s nuclear doctrine and policies and deviate from the previous declaration considerations, the adviser to the Supreme Leader said.

In response to a question about the latest developments concerning Iran-Saudi Arabia ties, he said that the resumption of relations between the two countries was a very important step that was beneficial for both parties.

Kharrazi emphasized that Iran does not recognize the Israeli regime and considers the Israeli regime to be an occupier “because Jewish immigrants came here from different countries and took over the houses and properties of Palestinians and killed them, and this killing continues, therefore, we do not recognize such an entity.”

6125**4354