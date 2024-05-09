Zionist police clash with anti-regime protesters in Tel Aviv

Israeli media, including Channel 12 were cited by the Palestinian Sama news agency that police fired tear gas and used water canon to disperse the protesters in front of the Ministry of War of the Zionist regime.

As usual, the protesters were demanding the signing of an immediate agreement with the Palestinian resistance to exchange Israeli captives with prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Zionist media reported that thousands of protesters demonstrated and blocked roads, with many protesters carrying banners that read “Help”, “Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

If I were in the place of the captives' families, I would have done the same thing, Israeli media quoted a statement from the wife of Yoav Gallant, the Minister of War.

Anti-Netanyahu rallies have become common occurrences in Tel Aviv and other occupied cities, with protesters also demanding the prime minister resign for his failure to bring captives back home.

The families of the Israeli captives also wrote a letter to Gallant this week, in which, they warned against any ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. “If you start military operations in Rafah, the blood of our children will be on your neck.”

The regime has so far failed to heed the calls of the Israeli public and continued its war machine going in Gaza Strip, including the latest attack on Rafah.

