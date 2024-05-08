Iran, Tajikistan explore ways to promote bilateral cooperation

The negotiations, co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Tajik counterpart Farrukh Sharifzoda, were held in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed a range of issues including development of economic, cultural and scientific cooperation as well as promotion of cooperation at regional and international levels. Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries was discussed as well.

Both officials announced their respected governments’ willingness to develop bilateral ties, and emphasized the need for continued efforts to implement agreements already signed by the two sides.

Bagheri Kani also called for joint efforts by Tehran and Dushanbe to fight terrorism, saying that the US, the Israeli regime and some European countries are behind security threats in the region as they support extremist and terrorist groups.

The Wednesday talks were the second round of regular political negotiations between Iran and Tajikistan. Bagheri Kani and Sharifzoda agreed to hold further rounds of such negotiations with the aim of accelerating bilateral cooperation in different fields.

