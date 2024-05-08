Pakistan committed to developing ties with Iran: Minister

Pirzada made the comment during a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Wednesday.

The Pakistani official said that the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to boosting relations with Iran, and added that the last month trip by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to made new openings in ties between the two countries.

Pirzada also hailed Iran’s position in regional equations, especially when it comes to support for the Palestinian people, saying that the animosity of Israel and its allies to Iran is because of the support for the Palestinian people.

The Iranian ambassador said on his part that the support for Palestine is an unchanged policy of the Iranian government.

Amiri Moghaddam also said that expansion of ties with neighbors, including Pakistan, is among top priorities of the Iranian government’s foreign policy.

