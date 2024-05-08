49 bodies found in new Gaza mass grave, some 'without heads'

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced the discovery on Wednesday and said medical teams expected to find dozens more bodies as search continues.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the crimes of genocide and the continuous killing committed by the occupation army against our Palestinian people,” it said.

“We hold the US administration, the international community and the occupation fully responsible for these mass graves and this blatant aggression.”

The media office said that the vast majority of the bodies found in the new mass grave were decomposed and some were "without heads".

The new discovery brings the total number of bodies uncovered in mass graves in major hospitals in Gaza to 520. The bodies have been unearthed after Israeli forces left the medical compounds.

The occupation forces withdrew from al-Shifa on April 1 following a two-week siege.

The Israeli regime has frequently targeted hospitals in Gaza since it unleashed its war machine on the Palestinian territory early in October last year.

