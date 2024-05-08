May 8, 2024, 3:13 PM
Iran's oil production up by 60% in current gov't: Minister

Tehran, IRNA — Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji says the production of oil has increased by 60 percent in the current government starting August 2021.

Owji made the remarks in the opening ceremony of the 28th International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition, better known as Iran’s Oil Show 2024.

The gas production, in the current government, has grown by 54 million cubic meters, he said. 

Over 220,000 barrels have been added to the country's refining capacity, he said, adding that Iran has added 10 million metric tons of petrochemical production to its capacity in the said period.

The 28th International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition is known as one of the paramount energy events in the world.

This exhibition which will be held on May 8-11, 2024 in Iran’s capital, Tehran, is one of the largest and most comprehensive assemblies in the world’s oil, gas, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Over 1,500 domestic and 250 foreign companies have attended the exhibition, including foreign companies such as Russia, China, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Turkiye, Belarus, India, Austria, and Argentina.

