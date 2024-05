Raisi made the remarks in an address to a gathering of young girls in Tehran on Wednesday, two days before the birth anniversary of Hazrat Masumah (AS) which marks the Day of the Girl Child in Iran.

He said that Iran will never accept the West’s way of treating women which views women as tools.

“We also refuse that approach which seeks to keep away women from the society and (her ability to) play a role because we do not accept isolation for women,” said Raisi.