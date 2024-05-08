Bahamas recognizes State of Palestine

Its announcement was made on Tuesday after the decision of the cabinet of the Bahamas to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

The recognition “strongly demonstrates The Bahamas’ commitment to the principles espoused in the Charter of the United Nations and to the right of self-determination of peoples as articulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR),” according to the country’s foreign ministry’s website.

As it became an independent nation in 1973, the Bahamas backs the legitimate right of the Palestinians “to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

According to the ministry, the Bahamas has endorsed the “two-state solution” as it is explicitly expressed in the UN Security Council resolution 242 (1967) on the peaceful and accepted settlement of the Middle East situation.

