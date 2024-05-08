Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on south occupied Palestine

The attack was carried out with the aim of confronting the Israeli regime’s occupation and helping the people of Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said in a statement on Tuesday evening, according to the Al Mayadeen report.

In response to the Zionists’ massacre in Gaza against the Palestinian civilians, fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted an important Israeli base in the port, the statement read.

In a related development, the Zionist media reported activation of the regimes’ defense system after hearing horrifying sounds in the Eilat port.

During its previous operations, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had warned of escalation of its attacks on the Israeli bases if the aggression continued in Gaza.

Through its anti-Israeli operations, the Iraqi resistance has showed its support of the people in Gaza.

Nearly 35,000 civilians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war in the enclave last October.

