Netanyahu impedes ceasefire in Gaza war: Hamas

Rafah is an Egyptian-Palestinian crossing and the presence of other parties is unacceptable, Al-Nono quoted by Shehab News Agency as saying.

We agreed to a proposed ceasefire because it meets the minimum needs of the Palestinian people, he added.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mardawi,

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Mardawi has said that the Zionist regime's hostile actions in Rafah are aimed at surrendering the Palestinians and taking ransom from them.

The Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement in a statement condemned the Israeli army's attack on the east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and considered it as an indication of the regime's intention to thwart a possible ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

More than half of the population of Gaza, about 1.4 million people, the majority of have already been displaced from north are trapped in Rafah.

The Israeli occupation forces launched the invasion, first taking the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, only hours after the Hamas resistance movement agreed to Egypt and Qatar-proposed ceasefire deal.

7129**9417