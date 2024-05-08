UN official: Gaza war at "another critical juncture"

"The conflict in Gaza is at another critical juncture," Griffiths wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

"The decisions that are made today and their consequences in human suffering will be remembered by the generation that follows us," he added.

"Let us be ready for their reproaches," he noted.

Despite international opposition, the Zionist regime's war cabinet approved a ground attack on the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Monday, and the Israeli army has occupied the Palestinian part of the city since Tuesday.

The war cabinet unanimously decided to continue the operation in Rafah to put military pressure on Hamas to release Israeli captives and achieve other goals, according to IRNA citing media reports on the statement from Netanyahu's office.

Simultaneously with the continuation of the military operation in Rafah, the war cabinet decided to send the negotiating team to Cairo to review the proposal for a ceasefire, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said in an X message, "This protest called by an elected member of the Jerusalem municipality is nothing less than harassment, intimidation, vandalism & damage to UN property."

"It took place today at the @UNRWA Headquarters in East Jerusalem under the watch of the Israeli Police. This has nothing to do with freedom of expression. Host countries, in this case Israel, are expected to protect United Nations premises, operations and staff at all times," he added.

9376**9417