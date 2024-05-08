Don’t invade ‘City of Children’: UNICEF to Israel

"Our worst concern, the nightmare of the people of Gaza, seems to have become a reality," James Elder told during the UN press conference in Geneva.

Calling Rafah as city of children, UNICEF official said it should not be attacked and that humanitarian aid to be continued there.

So far, every warning and shocking data about the number of children and mothers killed and houses and hospitals destroyed has been ignored, Elder said, referring to deaths and devastation caused by Israeli incessant bombing and shelling of Gaza for about seven months.

He went on to say that Rafah is home to the last remaining hospital in Gaza, the European Hospital.

UNICEF had previously warned that the military siege of the Zionist regime and the ground attack on Rafah would pose catastrophic risks for the 600,000 children who are now taking refuge in this city.

In a statement, this fund warned that there is more disaster awaiting children due to the crowding of Rafah, including extremely vulnerable people, and the possibility of violence intensifying and the possibility of displacement.

UNICEF once again called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza while pointing to the presence of about 78,000 babies under the age of 2 and about 175,000 children under the age of five, with 9 out of 10 of them having infectious diseases due to lack of medicine and clinics.

4399