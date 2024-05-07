Iran FM stresses on enhanced ties with Russia in various fields

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian issued the call while meeting with Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to the Russian Federation.

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted joint approaches Tehran and Moscow have taken on many regional and international issues in recent years, stressing the need to try to further improve the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The Iranian ambassador, during the meeting, presented a report to the foreign minister on the latest situation of his mission to Russia and the level of interactions between the two countries.

While pointing to the expansion of economic relations between Iran and Russia, Jalali emphasized the provision of infrastructure for commercial exchanges, including the issue of customs transit, monetary and banking issues.

Amirabdollahian and Jalali also reviewed the latest status of the comprehensive bilateral agreements between Iran and Russia.

4399