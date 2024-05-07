Hamas: Attack on Rafah shows occupiers intend to foil agreement

According to the "Sama" news agency, the statement of Hamas stresses that the attack of the occupying regime's army on the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is a dangerous escalation of tension against a civilian center under the protection of international laws, which aims to intensify the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip by closing this crossing and prevent the transfer of emergency relief aid through it.

"This crime, which takes place directly after the announcement of the agreement of the Hamas movement with the proposal of the mediators, reveals the purpose and intention of the occupiers to disrupt the efforts of the mediators in order to achieve a ceasefire and the release of prisoners in line with the personal interests of Netanyahu and his extreme cabinet," the statement added.

This statement continued that "we ask the American government and the international community to put pressure on the occupying regime" to stop this escalation of tension that threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians in Rafah and the entire Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime's war cabinet confirmed on Monday the ground attack on the city of Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday morning that it occupied the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing on the southern border of the Gaza Strip with Egypt.

The spokesman of the crossings board of the Gaza Strip also said that this crossing was closed due to the presence of the tanks of the Zionist regime inside it.

