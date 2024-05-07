US Air Force fleet moves fighter jets from UAE to Qatar

The UAE informed the United States in February that it would no longer allow American Air Force aircraft and drones based at the Al-Dhafra air base to strike Yemen and Iraq.

"Restrictions have been imposed on strike missions against targets in Iraq and Yemen," a UAE official told the Wall Street Journal, adding, "These measures were taken in the interests of self-defense."

According to US officials, it was this decision that prompted the American command to send planes to the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, where there are no such bans.

As the newspaper notes, this situation highlights "growing tensions between Washington and some Gulf countries," which have allowed American troops to be based on their territory but are afraid of being drawn into a regional conflict.

6125**9417