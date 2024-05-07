May 7, 2024, 12:53 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85468890
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran says 2022 riots convict Mehrabi can appeal

May 7, 2024, 12:53 PM
News ID: 85468890
Iran says 2022 riots convict Mehrabi can appeal

Isfahan, IRNA – The media center of Iran’s Judiciary has announced that Mahmoud Mehrabi, who faces the death penalty for his role in the 2022 riots, has the right to appeal to the court.

Contrary to claims by anti-Islamic Revolution media that Mehrabi was sentenced to death due to his activities on social media, the Judiciary clarified that Mehrabi’s case involved various charges, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to investigations and existing documents, Mehrabi was training others to make handmade weapons, encouraging damage to public property, and inciting people to insult sanctities and commit acts of violence through social media during the unrest across Iran two years ago.

The Judiciary also revealed that 52 plaintiffs have already filed complaints against Mehrabi for spreading misinformation. His court hearing took place in the presence of his two attorneys, and the verdict is preliminary, subject to appeal at the country’s Supreme Court.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .