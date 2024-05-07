Iran says 2022 riots convict Mehrabi can appeal

Contrary to claims by anti-Islamic Revolution media that Mehrabi was sentenced to death due to his activities on social media, the Judiciary clarified that Mehrabi’s case involved various charges, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

According to investigations and existing documents, Mehrabi was training others to make handmade weapons, encouraging damage to public property, and inciting people to insult sanctities and commit acts of violence through social media during the unrest across Iran two years ago.

The Judiciary also revealed that 52 plaintiffs have already filed complaints against Mehrabi for spreading misinformation. His court hearing took place in the presence of his two attorneys, and the verdict is preliminary, subject to appeal at the country’s Supreme Court.

