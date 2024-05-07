Pro-Palestine students, staff set up camps at Cambridge, Oxford universities

According to Sky News, the encampments outside buildings at Oxford and Cambridge universities are similar to those sit-ins seen in US universities in recent weeks, which led to the arrest of around 2,500 people.

The students and staff started encampments outside King’s College in Cambridge and the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford.

A group dubbed “liberated zone encampment” chanted: “Come rain or shine, we will free Palestine.”

Kendall Gardner, a Jewish student at Oxford University, said she was “really inspired by the events that have been happening across the world.”

The “Oxford for Palestine” organization issued a statement, announcing that the demands include: Disclose university-wide assets, divest university-wide assets, overhaul investment policy, boycott institutional relationships, drop Barclays bank, and rebuild and reinvest.

Numerous students across Britain have started to protest against the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, with encampments in cities such as Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and Leeds.

Several Western states such as France, Ireland and Finland along with the United States and Britain have been the scene of pro-Palestine rallies and sit-ins.

