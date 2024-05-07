Israeli regime says occupied Palestinian side of Rafah crossing

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, a spokesperson of the Zionist army claimed that its 401st Armored Brigade captured the Gaza border crossing with Egypt this morning.

A spokesperson for the committee of the Gaza Strip crossings also confirmed that the Rafah crossing has been closed due to the presence of the Zionist regime’s tanks.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi warned on Tuesday that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu jeopardizes the ongoing talks on the prisoner swap and truce deal in Gaza.

“Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that’ll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah,” Safadi wrote on social media platform X.

On Monday night, the Jordanian foreign minister urged the international community to take effective measures in the face of a new wave of massacres in Rafah city.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh also announced on Monday that this movement accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

UN agencies and aid groups warn of the devastating consequences of any Israeli military assault on Rafah.

At least 12 people have been reported martyred in attacks on Rafah overnight as the Zionist regime’s tanks have pushed close to Rafah’s border crossing with Egypt.

At least 34,735 people have been martyred and 78,108 wounded in the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza since October 7.

