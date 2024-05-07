Iran offers scholarships to students expelled from US universities over pro-Palestine demos

The American students who have expressed their anger and disgust at the atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza and have been expelled from the university could study at Iranian universities and higher education institutions, Dadashpour made the remarks amid the ongoing demonstrations held in the university of the United States to advocate the Palestinian cause.

Iranian universities boast a high position in the world ranking, he said, adding that the American students who showed their solidarity with the Palestinians could continue their education in the Islamic Republic if they wish to.

Iran has always been the proponent of the oppressed people in the world, he said, adding that the country is in favor of fighting arrogance.

American universities have become a scene of police crackdowns against student protestors. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime, with military, political, and financial support from the Biden administration, has continued its crimes against defenseless Palestinians during the past 200 days.

Just last week, over 100 students were detained by US police at Colombia University after staff members called for police intervention.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza in October 2023, more than 34,000 people, mostly women and children, have lost their lives in the enclave.

