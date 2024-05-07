Iraqi resistance conducts 4th attack on Israeli-occupied territories

The Iraqi resistance in a statement announced that its fighters conducted a drone strike against the Israeli air base in Eilat to confront the Zionist regime's occupation, help the residents of Gaza, and in response to the killing of the Palestinian civilians by the Zionists.

This is the fourth attack by the Iraqi resistance on occupied territories in less than 12 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iraqi resistance announced that the Israeli base "Jonathan” was targeted in a drone strike.

The umbrella group of resistance factions in Iraq also released a video of its drone attack on the air base of the Zionist military in the port of Eilat (Um al-Rasrash), south of occupied Palestine in the early hours of Monday.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, regional resistance groups including Iraq’s Islamic Resistance keep targeting US and Israeli interests.

9376**4354