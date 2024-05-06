Iran welcomes Hamas' positive response to Gaza ceasefire plan

According to IRNA, Nasser Kanaani, while hailing the Hamas’ response to the peace proposal, described the move yet another manifestation of the resistance's political intelligence and its field strength.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the plan that has been presented for the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the immediate and permanent cessation of the attacks and crimes of the Zionist regime, the lifting of the cruel blockade on Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Israeli occupying forces from the Strip as well as the reconstruction of war ruins, Kanaani said.

The Iranian foreign ministry's statement followed the Hamas’ announcement on Monday night that it has agreed to Egypt and Qatar's proposal for a ceasefire.

According to IRNA, Hamas political bureau chief had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Seyed Abbas Kamel, the head of the Egyptian Intelligence, in which, he announced that Hamas agreed to the proposal put forth by the two negotiating countries on the Gaza ceasefire.

Media reports quoted one of the leaders of the Palestinian resistance that the mediators and the Hamas movement reached a new and firm formula regarding the establishment of a ceasefire.

The Zionist regime has yet to officially announce its response to the hard-fought political proposal to bring an end to war and bloodshed in Gaza.

