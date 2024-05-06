Iran’s relations with Iraqi Kurdistan unbreakable: Amirabdollahian

According to IRNA, Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks while hosting the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani and his delegation on Monday.

In this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat expressed his satisfaction with Barzani's visit to Tehran, described the relations between Tehran and Kurdistan Region, an autonomous administrative entity within Iraq as “friendly and unbreakable.”

Calling Barzani's visit an opportunity to strengthen the relations between Tehran and Erbil, especially in the economic and commercial fields, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the relations will move forward with greater speed from now on.

In the meeting, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region also pointed out Iran’s role in all historical and important developments and praised martyred General Qassem Soleimani in strengthening the security of the region.

“In our opinion, the security of Iran is the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the autonomous territory will never be a point of threat against the Islamic Republic”, Barzani pledged.

Referring to the security agreement and the formation of a joint security committee between Iran and Iraq, he said that the Kurdistan Region will seriously follow the full implementation of the agreement.

