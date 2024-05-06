Iran calls for removing obstacles to trade ties with Iraq

The Iranian minister was speaking on Monday at a meeting with Iraq’s Trade Minister Atheer Daoud Salman and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

Khandouzi said that trade relations between Iran and Iraq have made progress over the past years. However, he added, there are still obstacles which need to be removed, including those in financial transactions.

The Iranian official referred to a project to establish a joint industrial town by the two sides, saying that his colleagues have made a lot of efforts in that regard and the project currently awaits an Iraqi approval in order for the zoning of the project to be decided.

The Iraqi and Iranian ministers also discussed other projects between the two countries, as well as the reasons behind delays in financial transactions between the two sides.

The Iraqi official pledged that he will make every effort to help remove the obstacles in the way of bilateral trade and economic relations.

