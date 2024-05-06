Iran, Azerbaijan to inaugurate major water project soon

Yousef Ghanbarzadeh, the managing general of East Azarbaijan Regional Water Organization, said that the construction of Qezelsi dam, which is the biggest joint water project of Iran and Azerbaijan, has been completed and will be inaugurated within next days.

He noted that the project has been carried out by the knowledge and potentials of domestic engineers.

The project is expected to lead to agricultural prosperity and expansion of tourism in the region, the official said.

