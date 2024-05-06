Iran eyes foreign investment for generating nuclear energy

He made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technologies in the central province of Isfahan on Monday.

Noting that there is a collective determination among the world countries to zero carbon emission by 2050 and triple the nuclear power plants to this end, the official said that, as like as other IAEA member countries, Iran is resolved to expand its nuclear technology.

He stressed that cooperation with the UN nuclear agency is one of the main agendas of Tehran, citing the IAEA reports which says the agency is carrying out 22% of its total global inspections in Iran.

“This amount of inspection has never been carried out in any [other] country throughout the history,” Eslami said.

He expressed hope that the agency would play its role independently and away from political influences and pressures, so that all countries would benefit from nuclear science and technology.

