Imam Khomeini was a leader for Kurds, Barzani tells Iran’s Raisi

Nichervan Barzani told Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a Monday meeting that Iran and its great political and military leaders had played a major role in helping the Kurdish movement in Iraq, according to an account of the meeting provided by Raisi’s chief political advisor Mohammad Jamshidi.

“Imam Khomeini was not only Iran’s leader, he was our leader too,” Jamshidi quoted Barzani as saying in the meeting.

“If it was not for Iran’s revolution, it was not clear what fate would await the Kurdish movement,” said the Kurdish leader.

Barzani also cited a famous quote by former president of Iraq’s Kurdistan Masoud Barzani saying that late Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was the first person who came to the rescue of Kurds after they were attacked by Daesh terrorists in 2014.

