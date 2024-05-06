Iran knowledge-based firm manufactures remotely controlled vehicle

Milad Fayazi, Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy and CEO of the company manufacturing the remotely operated vehicle, said that the ROV is currently the most widely used underwater robot in the world, adding that the remotely operated vehicles are chiefly egg-shaped.

Fayazi emphasized that these types of robots can carry out military missions such as neutralizing or laying sea mines in addition to performing industrial processes

Iran prioritizes the development of industrial robots, he noted.

He also pointed to the high capability of these robots in activities such as welding, cutting, moving objects, and even opening and closing underwater valves, adding that the robot can install two robotic arms.

The inspection robot is being used to penetrate up to 150 meters depth in Iran, while it has been designed to descend nominally up to 400 meters depth, he said, adding that Iran aims to present the robot to international markets, and therefore, the country designs the robot with a 400-meter maneuverability.

