May 6, 2024, 12:23 PM
Iranian satirist and literary researcher Oloumi dies at 63

Kerman, IRNA – Mohammad Ali Oloumi, an Iranian author, researcher, mythologist, and satirist, who researched Shahnameh – a mythical story written by Ferdowsi about the Persian Empire – has died at 63.

Oloumi died at his house in Bam in southeastern Iranian province of Kerman due to illness on Sunday evening.

Born in Bam, he was one of the prominent Iranian figures in literary research.

Graduated from Faculty of Law and Political Science at University of Tehran, Oloumi started journalism from Iran’s Persian-language newspaper Ettela’at in 1980s and began his work in culture and literature more seriously from 1990s. He is said to have taught himself the principles of writing.

For years, he was roommate of Iraj Bastami – a prominent Iranian singer who was killed in the 2003 Bam earthquake – in Tehran.

Oloumi was awarded the prizes for the best book or best satirical book several times. Paribad and Azarestan are among Oloumi’s books.

