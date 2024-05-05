Palestinian groups to hold meeting in China: Hamas

After October 7th, the United States warned other countries not to interact with Hamas while kept supporting the Zionist regime but Washington should know that there are other poles in the world that we are looking to communicate with, the Palestinian Shihab news agency quoted Marzouq as saying.

The Hamas official emphasized that China has historical relations with the Palestinian nation.

Any kind of stonewalling in the path of the national unity process actually means creating an obstacle for the future of the Palestinian nation, Marzouq said while referring to America’s stance toward Palestinians and their issues.

The events in Gaza has unmasked the real face of the Israel regime to the people around the globe, he said, adding that even the United Nations Security Council cannot issue a binding resolution against this regime because of the US backing it receives.

