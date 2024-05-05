Iran reviews economic ties with northern neighbors

According to IRNA, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Mehdi Safari presided over the meeting on Sunday.

While explaining the importance of developing relations with Caucasian and Central Asian countries, Safari emphasized the need for cooperation between all relevant institutions and the private sector in order to take maximum advantage of the capacity for developing relations, especially in the field of export of technical and engineering services, transit, export of knowledge-based products, energy, industry, mining, and exchange of professors and students.

The latest status of plans and projects with these countries, obstacles and ways to solve them as well as facilitate the process of finalizing and implementing those projects were discussed in the meeting.

Deputies and managers of executive bodies, staff and representatives of the private sector were present during the meeting held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

