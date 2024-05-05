War on Gaza unmasked true face of West: Iran president

At a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Raisi expressed deep regret over the crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests at campuses across the United States and other Western countries.

He said the heavy-handed tactics used by police to break up student encampments in support of Gaza is a violation of the rights of students, professors as well as freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and human rights.

Raisi stated the world is witnessing the confrontation between the "current of honor" represented by the protesting students and the "current of evil" represented by Western leaders.

The president emphasized that the West had concealed its authoritarian and anti-human rights nature behind deceptive slogans and advocacy for these values. However, the war on Gaza has lifted the veil on this Western facade, he noted.

Raisi expressed hope that the message of solidarity and support from the Iranian students will further encourage the US and Western students in their pursuit of justice for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

