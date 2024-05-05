Northern Gaza in ‘full-blown famine’: WFP Chief

In an interview with NBC News set to air on Sunday, Cindy McCain said that her remarks are based on what the WFP has seen and experienced on the ground. UN officials and aid agencies have for months warned of such a scenario.

“Whenever you have conflicts like this, and emotions rage high, and things happen in a war, famine happens,” the WFP’s Executive Director Cindy McCain told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in a clip released ahead of the interview airing on Sunday.

“What I can explain to you is – is that there is famine – full-blown famine – in the north, and it’s moving its way south.” While McCain’s remarks do not constitute an official declaration of famine, she said they were based on what WFP staff have seen on the ground.

“It’s horror,” she said of the situation in Gaza. “It’s so hard to look at and it’s so hard to hear.”

McCain said the WFP is asking for a ceasefire and “unfettered access” to Gaza as delivering aid to the territory has been extremely difficult.

