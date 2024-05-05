May 5, 2024, 12:34 PM
Iran allots over 1.8 trillion rials to closure of eastern borders

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Ministry of Interior has recently initiated a project aimed at closing the eastern borders, adding that the endeavor has received an allocation of approximately 1.8 trillion rials from the national budget bill for the upcoming Iranian year (March 20, 2024- March 20, 2025).

The primary goal of closing the eastern borders is to prevent illegal entry into the country, IRNA reported on Sunday.

According to the Ministry, the project will be implemented through concrete walls, barbed wire, and fences within three years. The initiative to close the eastern borders began at the border of Razavi Khorasan province with Afghanistan.

This project, which aims to enhance border security, has been in progress intermittently for approximately 25 years. It covers joint areas in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan along the border with Afghanistan.

