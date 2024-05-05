US missile system had 25% success rate against Iran attack: Report

The Iranian armed forces fired hundreds of drones and missiles, including over 120 ballistic ones, at military targets in Israeli-occupied territories on the night of April 13 to punish the regime for its attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks earlier.

A number of countries, including the US, France, and the UK, helped Israel intercept some of the Iranian projectiles, with all boasting of a 99% success rate afterward.

However, a journalist from Galai Tzahal, a radio network operated by the Israeli military, has revealed that the US was only able to intercept 25% of the Iranian missiles.

“Of the eight SM-3 missiles fired by the American forces, only two reached their target. This constitutes a failure rate of 75%,” the report said.

Despite the large-scale operation by the Israeli regime and its allies to intercept the Iranian projectiles, several ballistic missiles reached their targets and caused damage.

Iranian officials said at the time that they had conducted a calculated attack aimed only at military targets in order to punish the Israeli regime for its repeated acts of aggression against Iranian interests in the region.

