US politician calls pro-Palestine students ‘monsters’

Vickie Paladino, representing the 19th District in the New York City Council wrote on his X account referring to student protesters that “the sad reality is that our universities produce monsters and now it is our duty to kill them”, IRNA reported on Saturday night citing US media.

"The New York Police confirmed that 99% of the arrests at the New York University were actually students, not "foreign rioters," he wrote in a rebuke to police statement, indirectly insisting that the detainees are rioters.

The universities and professors who are at the top of this chaos should be razed to the ground along with them, he continued.

His statement echoed remarks of the Zionist regime’s envoy to the United Nations who claimed that Hamas is secretly present in American universities.

Gilad Erdan, while claiming that the slogans of pro-Palestinian protesters are actually a call for the destruction of Israel compared Harvard, Columbia and other universities in the US with Gaza schools, saying these are full of Hamas members.

Students on right side of history

Meanwhile, Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders praised the students opposing the war on Gaza, emphasizing that they are standing on the right side of history.

We held a sit-in at the University of Chicago in 1962 to end racist policies. I was arrested in 1963 for protesting [racially] segregated schools. But we were right. Sanders wrote on his X social network page.

"I'm proud to see students protesting the war in Gaza," the Vermont senator said, urging the students to stay focused and peaceful. “You are standing on the right side of history”.

About 2,500 students have been arrested since the start of protests against Israel's war in Gaza dubbed "Gaza Solidarity Movement" from Columbia University in New York that spread to other American universities and spilled over to academic institutions elsewhere around the globe, including in Britain, France, Canada and Australia.

The US government is increasingly facing criticism for using brute force against peaceful student protesters.

