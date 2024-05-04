Bahraini resistance group claims drone attack on Israeli port

The group issued a statement on Saturday, confirming the attack which it said hit a key position in Eilat.

Al-Ashtar Brigades said in its statement that the strike was in support of the people of Gaza, promising to continue its operations against the Israeli regime until Tel Aviv stops its genocidal war on Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Resistance groups in Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, which have also hit Israeli targets in the past months, have made the same pledge.

The war has already killed at least 34,654 Palestinians and wounded 77,908 others in Gaza since early October.

4194