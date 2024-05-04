May 4, 2024, 1:09 PM
Iran-EU trade up 30% in Feb. y/y: Eurostat

Tehran, IRNA – The Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, has announced that the trade volume between Iran and the European Union in February 2024 grew 30% compared with the same month last year.

According to the latest figures by the Eurostat, the volume of Iran-EU trade was €358 million in February 2023, which increased to €468 this past February.

The 27-member bloc’s exports to Iran reached €392 million in February, up by 32% year on year. That’s while the EU’s imports from the Islamic Republic reached €76 million in February, which were up by 24% year on year.

Among the European Union member states, Germany, Romania and France were the main exporters of goods to Iran, as their exports grew by 46%, 37% and 22% respectively in February 2024 compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, Italy’s imports from Iran jumped by 96% to stand at € 26.1 million in February from €13.3 million last year.   

