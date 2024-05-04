Hezbollah: Iran won’t stand idly by in face of hostile acts

He made the remark in an interview with Al Manar TV, according to an IRNA report on Saturday.

The Hezbollah official was referring to an April 13 drone and missile attack by Iran against Israeli military targets, which was conducted to punish the regime for its strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks earlier.

He said that the Iranian strike was a practical announcement emphasizing that the country does not remain inactive if attacked.

Also in his remarks, Sheikh Naeem Qasim spoke about the months-long clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime on Lebanon’s southern border, which began right after the regime invaded Gaza.

He said that Hezbollah’s operations in southern Lebanon are preemptive defense with the aim of supporting Gaza, defending Lebanon, and deterring the regime.

He noted that Hezbollah’s capabilities in dealing heavy blows to the Zionist regime must not be underestimated, stressing that the resistance movement has used only a small part of its military might.

The Hezbollah official further said that the movement is prepared for a potential war, but it is not after such a scenario, and that facts on the ground also show that the Zionists are incapable of and uninterested in a full conflict.

On the situation in Gaza, Qasim said that the resistance front there has emerged victorious as the Israeli regime has failed to achieve its goals in the Palestinian territory, which were the release of captives and the elimination of resistance in Gaza.

