Millions of Yemenis march in support of Palestinians

Al-Sabeen Square in Sana'a witnessed a more enthusiastic presence than the marches of the past weeks in response to a call from Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, according to IRNA citing the Al-Masirah news network.

Simultaneously with the march in Sana'a, millions of Yemenis rallied in more than 180 squares in 15 provinces of the country in support of Gaza and the actions of the Yemeni armed forces.

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against the arrogant policy of the United States in the region and the world, emphasizing that they will continue hitting the streets until the Zionist encroachment on Gaza is stopped.

Yemenis hold marches, especially in Sana'a on every Friday in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and their resistance.

