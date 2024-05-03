May 3, 2024, 7:31 PM
Hypocrisy unmasked US face: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – In a reference to the repression of pro-Palestinian protests across the US, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the mask of hypocrisy has been removed from the faces of the “false defenders of freedom of speech and human rights”.

Kananni made the remarks on Friday on his X social media platform formerly known as Twitter.   

The move by the US government to distort truth and describe genuine anger of students and academic staff and their protests as “anti-Semitism”, in order to justify the crackdown to silence peaceful gatherings of pro-Palestine students, does not diminish the ugliness of their actions, the spokesman said.

A significant number of Jewish people, including Jewish students, have also declared their disgust with the crimes of the Zionist regime and the US government’s shameful support for the regime, he added.

Local media say over 2,000 students and professors have thus far been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests across the United States.

