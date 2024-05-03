American voters worry about a potential civil war: Survey

The results of the survey published on Thursday suggested that 41% of the voters which is equivalent to 106 million of the American population, are concerned about a possible a civil war in the US over the next five years.

The survey, which was conducted last month, further indicates that the women and the youth, as well as non-white Americans were found more worried about the occurrence of a civil war in the country.

The Rasmussen Institute said that as the US presidential election nears, there are more chances of a civil war because the competitions between incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump have widely polarized the nation.

A civil war that happened in America in 1860s largely over the issue of slavery left over one and a half million casualties. Some reports cite the death of 620,000 soldiers along with an unspecified number of civilian casualties.

