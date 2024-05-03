34 Republican senators oppose Biden plan to welcome Gazan refugees

"Your administration’s reported plan to accept refugees from Gaza poses a national security risk to the United States," senators led by Joni Ernst wrote in a letter to Biden.

The letter came amid reports that the Biden administration is considering bringing some Palestinians from Gaza to the US as refugees.

Senior officials across several federal US agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members as American citizens or permanent residents, CBS News reported Tuesday citing internal documents.

The senators opposed Gazans coming into the US as they believed that more than a third of them are supporting the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

The noted that they are "frustrated" that the Biden administration is pushing ahead with a plan to evacuate Gazans from the Strip when there are still American citizens held by Hamas.

"We demand that your administration cease planning for accepting Gazan refugees until you adequately answer our concerns and focus your attention instead on securing the release of US hostages held by Hamas," they added.

