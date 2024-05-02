141 journalists martyred since beginning of Israel's invasion of Gaza

According to the Palestinian media, the Governmental Information Center in Gaza stressed that in the same period, more than 70 journalists were injured in Gaza and more than 20 journalists were arrested.

This information center in Gaza, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, once again reminded the responsibilities of the international community in the field of respecting freedoms and providing the rights of media activists and journalists, and the silence and inability of the international community in the field of defending Palestinian journalists.

It called it illogical that they would be martyred by the occupying army.

The government information center in the Gaza Strip strongly condemned the crimes and killing of journalists throughout the Palestinian territory, especially the Gaza Strip, and demanded the disclosure of the crimes of this regime against the Palestinians and their heroic prisoners in the occupation prisons.

