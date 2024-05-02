‘Iran, UAE to start new chapter in economic exchanges’

The minister who is also head of the Iran-UAE Joint Economic Cooperation Commission wrote on his social media account on Thursday that after listening to the viewpoints of Iranian and Emirati merchants and economic players in the [Arab] country, we are seeking to start a new chapter in economic interactions between the two countries.

He also pointed to the fact that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the second trade partner of Iran, saying that the two sides had intensive negotiations in the Wednesday meeting of the joint economic cooperation commission, and he also took part in a lengthy meeting with Iranian and Emirati tradesmen.

Bazrpash also held talks with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and a delegation of Emirati CEOs, which led to the signing of two cooperation agreements.

The Iranian minister also addressed reporters by saying that as a result of mutual efforts, it can be predicted that trade volume between the two countries will reach 30 billion dollars in the future.

The Iran-UAE Joint Economic Cooperation Commission convened after a 10-year interval, which is an achievement by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi, who pursues the expansion of trade ties with the neighboring countries.

4208**2050